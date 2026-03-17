KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A social media influencer, Nalinee Kothandabani, was fined RM2,000 by the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to assaulting a fast food restaurant worker who is a person with a disability (PwD) last year.

Magistrate Amira Sariaty Zainal handed down the sentence and ordered Nalinee, 41, to serve six months’ imprisonment in default of payment. The accused paid the fine.

The mother of three, who is an information technology engineer, was charged with intentionally causing hurt to 45-year-old Rani Arumugam by punching her at a fast food outlet in Serdang Raya, Seri Kembangan, at about 4 pm on Dec 8, 2025.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Syed Ahmed Khabir Abdul Rahman, while lawyer Devaneson Ganesan represented Nalinee, and lawyer Lavendran Nair held a watching brief for the victim. — Bernama