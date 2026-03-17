GOMBAK, March 17 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has reached 92.62 per cent completion as of February 2026, in line with the schedule to complete the Kota Bharu-Gombak alignment by the end of this year and begin commercial operations in January 2027.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the ECRL alignment from Gombak to Port Klang in Selangor will be completed by December 2027 and will become fully operational in January 2028.

He said that the commercial operation of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains and electric locomotives (E-Loco) will open a new chapter in strengthening the ECRL as a green transportation mode for passengers and cargo, spanning a 665-kilometre electric rail network across the East Coast states and Selangor.

“The ECRL project has recorded another important milestone today with the completion of the 519-km main track alignment from Kota Bharu to Gombak, ahead of schedule. This achievement clearly reflects the strong dedication and close cooperation between Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and China Communications Construction (CCC)-ECRL, as well as the solid support from all parties involved,” he added.

He said this during the signing ceremony for the appointment agreement of the joint lead coordinator (JLC) for foreign exchange risk management of the ECRL project and the completion of the ECRL track construction from Kota Bharu to Gombak here yesterday.

Amir Hamzah also officiated the signing of the JLC agreement between MRL and eight banking institutions, including Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), CIMB Bank Bhd, and RHB Bank Bhd, to establish a foreign exchange risk management mechanism involving the financing of the ECRL project.

He said the involvement of these leading financial institutions reflects a high level of confidence in the financial structure of the ECRL project, as well as in the capability of the country’s banking system to support financing and risk management for large-scale strategic infrastructure projects.

“This initiative also strengthens the aspects of financial governance, transparency, and accountability in project implementation, in line with the MADANI government’s commitment to ensure that every national development project is carried out with a high level of integrity and fiscal discipline.

“At the same time, the successful implementation of a financial risk management mechanism such as this also reflects the maturity of Malaysia’s financial system, which is capable of supporting the financing of large-scale infrastructure projects through a professional, transparent approach guided by market discipline,” he said.

At the same event, Amir Hamzah also officiated the completion of the ECRL railway track construction from Kota Bharu to Gombak, which covers the main alignment spanning 519 km. — Bernama