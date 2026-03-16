KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Most states in Malaysia will have clear skies throughout Aidilfitri, from March 20 to 22, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said.

Almost all areas will have sunny weather for the morning of March 20 except for Perak and Tawau, Sabah, while in the afternoon and night, rain or thunderstorms are expected in several areas, including Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Pahang, along with the west coast and interior of Sabah, as well as the divisions of Kapit, Miri and Limbang in Sarawak.

On March 21, rain is expected in Perak in the morning, while thunderstorms and rain are forecast in the afternoon for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Sri Aman divisions), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, along with Johor and Tawau, Sabah at night.

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for the afternoon of March 22 for Sabah (west coast and Sandakan) and Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Sri Aman divisions).

The department also has forecast hot weather and a lack of rain in most areas in Peninsular Malaysia, especially in the northern region and interior till the end of March.

Based on weather forecast model analysis, short thunderstorms may occur especially in the west of the peninsula in the late afternoons and early night.

Those who are interested in obtaining the latest and accurate weather information can visit MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my or its social media channels, and to download the myCuaca app. — Bernama