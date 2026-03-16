KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Both Opposition and government MPs agree that the roles of Attorney General (AG) and Public Prosecutor (PP) should be separated, with the government aiming to bring the Bill for the split to Parliament in June, said law minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She added that while MPs broadly support the separation, some details still need to be finalised before seeking the two-thirds majority required to amend the Federal Constitution.

“It seems all Opposition and government MPs agreed that the split, the separation is needed, but we have to scrutinise a few matters in more detail, so that all MPs in all blocs can have a joint consensus and we can bring this amendment in June and we can get two-thirds if all agree,” she said in a press conference at the Parliament building here.

Since the Bill to separate the AG and PP roles involves amendments to the Federal Constitution, it must secure the support of at least two-thirds of the 222 MPs to pass in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Bill is also known as the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026.

Azalina had earlier chaired a bipartisan Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) meeting on the Bill for the proposed AG-PP split.

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