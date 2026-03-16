KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated national squash athlete S. Sivasangari on her victory at the 2026 Australian Open in Brisbane.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Anwar described the achievement as a proud moment for the country’s sports scene and a reflection of the high fighting spirit of Malaysian athletes on the international stage.

“This success not only makes our national sports proud, but also serves as proof of the determination, discipline, and fighting spirit of our athletes in bringing honour to Malaysia internationally,” he said.

Anwar added that the victory also serves as an inspiration for the younger generation to achieve greater successes in the future.

Sivasangari defeated American player Marina Stefanoni 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 to claim the 2026 Australian Open title, ending a 13-month title drought. — Bernama