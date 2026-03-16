PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has proposed to the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) that the existing law be amended to impose harsher punishments on individuals involved in the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) cable theft case.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the cable theft case cannot be considered a normal theft case because it has the potential to threaten public safety, and even affect the operation of the public transport system.

“We have proposed to KDN to amend the existing law to provide harsher punishments for cable thieves.

“It is not just an offence to steal cables as it is also an offence to threaten public safety because the cables, when stolen, could cause accidents in the country’s public transport system. So this is a very serious offence,” he said in a press conference here today.

Loke said he had also held discussions with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to discuss the matter last December and further action would be taken by the Home Ministry.

The issue of MRT cable theft reported recently has caused service disruptions as well as affected the daily affairs of users who rely on public transport.

It was reported that the police arrested four suspects believed to be involved in the Putrajaya Line MRT cable theft case through a recent operation.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in a statement announced that the arrests were the result of intelligence and surveillance carried out jointly by the Prasarana Police Assistance Unit and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) team from the Selangor Contingent Headquarters (IPK).

The arrests were made following a police report by Prasarana regarding a cable theft incident that occurred near Sri Damansara Barat Station on March 3.

The incident was reported to have caused disruption to MRT Putrajaya Line service operations for three days, causing inconvenience to thousands of public transport users. — Bernama