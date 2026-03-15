KUALA TERENGGANU, March 15 — The Terengganu Road Transport Department has set up five teams, with 10 officers going undercover as passengers to check bus drivers during the 2026 Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) special operation from March 16 to 29.

Terengganu JPJ director Mohd Zamri Samion said placing undercover officers on express buses is intended to keep drivers alert while carrying passengers.

He said 44 operations will be carried out on routes including Kuala Terengganu-Pahang, Pahang-Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu-Kelantan, Kelantan-Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu-Kuala Lumpur, and Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Terengganu.

“We will also step up efforts by placing banners at key locations to remind both bus drivers and passengers that they can be fined for offences, such as not wearing seat belts.

“We will also conduct depot inspections to ensure buses are in good condition and meet all safety regulations,” he said after the 2026 HRA special operation and the Ops Motosikal (Rempit) to curb street racing at the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge last night.

Mohd Zamri also said 22 motorcyclists, including a 17-year-old girl, were detained during the Ops Motosikal (Rempit), adding that all the motorcycles were seized for various offences, including extreme modifications and expired road tax.

“Some motorcycles had their rear brakes removed to boost speed, along with modifications to the model, engine block, and other parts… such changes increase the risk of fatal accidents.

“That’s why Terengganu JPJ has intensified its special motorcycle operation to keep riders safe and ensure they follow the law,” he said.

Mohd Zamri said 149 motorcycles were seized and 5,606 summonses issued from Jan 1 to March 11 during the special motorcycle operation. — Bernama