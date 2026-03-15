KOTA KINABALU, March 15 — Sabah has a sufficient rice supply to last up to nine months, the state’s agriculture, fisheries and food industry minister said today, addressing public concern over recent shortages in several districts.

Datuk Jamawi Jaafar assured the public that the state's current rice stockpiles are capable of meeting the people's needs and urged consumers not to panic.

“If combined with commercial stocks, wholesaler inventories, and the existing local rice supply, the total rice supply in Sabah can last for up to nine months,” he said in a statement.

His comments come in response to reports from consumers about a lack of rice for sale in several districts, including the state capital.

Jamawi said his ministry had sought clarification from Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas), the national entity responsible for managing rice distribution in Sabah.

According to Bernas, the state's overall supply remains sufficient, and the shortages reported in certain districts are only a temporary issue.

“Rice supplies for districts experiencing shortages are currently in the process of being delivered by suppliers appointed by Bernas,” Jamawi said, reiterating that the government is continuously monitoring the supply of essential food items.

Jamawi also said that his ministry has already taken proactive steps to increase local paddy and rice production by collaborating with farmers in several cultivation areas.

“The state government, through my ministry, will continue working to increase paddy and rice production in Sabah to ensure the people’s needs are always met,” he added.

However, he acknowledged that Sabah must still rely on imports to meet current demand.

“Dependence on imports cannot be avoided, as this situation has existed for a long time. But the government will continue to ensure the rice supply in Sabah remains stable and sufficient,” he concluded.