IPOH, March 15 — The Perak state government will hold the state level Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House at Indera Mulia Stadium on March 21, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said.

He also extended an invitation to the public to attend the programme.

"If Aidilfitri falls on Friday (March 20), in the morning we will gather at Ubudiah Mosque, Kuala Kangsar for Aidilfitri prayers before celebrating with our families.

"On Saturday (March 21), we will attend an Aidilfitri event in the morning organised by the Palace, while in the afternoon the state government will hold its open house as usual at Indera Mulia Stadium. The programme will continue as it has every year,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating Fiesta Raya Ipoh 2026 Riverfront @ Old Town at Kinta Riverwalk here yesterday. — Bernama