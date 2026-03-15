PASIR MAS, March 15 — The Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) is expected to see the movement of about 50,000 travellers in the three days before and after Hari Raya Aidilfitri when Thais working in Malaysia begin to return to their hometowns.

A Bernama survey at the Rantau Panjang ICQS today found that almost 10 vans transporting Thais from states on the West Coast of the Peninsular Malaysia had arrived at the complex.

Some of them returned from Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley by bus before continuing their journey into Thailand on hired motorbikes.

Rantau Panjang AKPS deputy commander Bakri Sulaiman said congestion at the border checkpoint is expected to worsen in the next few days ahead of the 1st Syawal celebration.

He said his party expected the movement of about 50,000 travellers through the Rantau Panjang ICQS in the three days before and after Hari Raya.

“It is hoped that all movements at ICQS here will run smoothly and we will open the maximum number of lanes, especially at the passport counter.

“In addition, operations at ICQS have also started an hour earlier, at 6 am, to facilitate the movement of travellers,” he told reporters here, today.

Meanwhile, Bakri said his party had also tightened checks at border gates to prevent attempts to smuggle controlled goods and fuel to neighbouring countries.

He said all enforcement officers had been instructed to increase checks on vehicles passing through the complex, especially those heading to Thailand.

According to him, the measure was taken following concerns that certain parties might take advantage of the current situation to smuggle fuel and other controlled goods across the border.

“We warn any party that tries to take advantage, including smuggling fuel using additional tanks, not to do so if they do not want to be subject to strict action.

“We will also always work closely with other enforcement agencies at the border to obtain information regarding any attempts to escape through the ICQS,” he said. — Bernama