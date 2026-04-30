KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the tourism industry by focusing on the development of multi-segment products, including cultural experiences, educational exchanges, as well as health and wellness tourism.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the agreement was reached during a dinner with representatives of Indonesia’s key tourism industry associations as part of his recent working visit to the country.

“All parties at the meeting agreed that tourism product content must continue to be enriched, encompassing cultural experiences, educational exchanges as well as health and wellness tourism to meet the needs of various visitor segments,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said the increasingly evident recovery of regional tourism also opens opportunities for Malaysia to leverage its position as a transit hub in attracting visitors from Europe and other long-haul markets.

According to him, among the main focuses is intensifying the development of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) tourism, while capitalising on growing demand in the medical and health tourism sectors.

In addition, Tiong said Indonesian students and senior citizens have been identified as potential segments through the implementation of student exchange programmes and the development of senior-friendly tourism packages, particularly to boost visitor arrivals during the off-peak season.

At the same time, both parties are also exploring the expansion of cooperation in education tourism, including strengthening networks between higher learning institutions and secondary schools in both countries.

“Given that Indonesia has more than 3,000 higher learning institutions and an extensive secondary school system, the scope for cooperation in this field is wide open,” he said.

In terms of connectivity, the expansion of flight routes, including via Malaysia Airlines and other carriers, has been proposed to strengthen regional and long-haul flight capacity, potentially attracting more international visitors to use Malaysia as a transit destination.

He said Tourism Malaysia will continue to enhance cooperation with Indonesia’s tourism industry in product development, market promotion and resource sharing, while coordinating efforts with relevant agencies to facilitate collaboration in the education and aviation sectors.

“The Indonesian market remains large and highly promising. Close communication with local industry players will continue to be strengthened to formulate more targeted market strategies and product offerings, thereby supporting more stable tourism growth momentum throughout Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he added. — Bernama