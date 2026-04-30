ALOR SETAR, April 30 — Premium supermarket Cold Storage’s first outlet in Kedah, at The Tenz Emporium here, is expected to boost the local economy and lifestyle landscape of the city.

Kedah-based boutique property developer Imperio Group’s chief executive officer Lee Woei Nen said the exclusive outlet will serve as the anchor tenant at The Tenz Emporium, a lifestyle hub housed within the restored iconic former Tai Kuan cinema building.

“This transformation aligns with the growing commercial interest in Alor Setar, where developers and retailers are increasingly viewing the city as a viable market.

“I believe this supermarket will further enhance and drive the local economy,” he said at the official opening of the outlet in Simpang Kuala here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Alor Setar Mayor Datuk Abdul Gafar Yahya and was also attended by GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Cheah Yong Hock.

GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd operates Cold Storage, including operating over 90 stores under brands such as Giant, Mercato, Cold Storage, and TMC.

In October last year, Imperio Group signed a lease agreement with GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to open the Cold Storage outlet at Tenz Emporium in Alor Setar.

The collaboration brings together Cold Storage’s reputation for freshness and quality with Imperio Group’s vision for The Tenz.

Abdul Gafar said Alor Setar is often seen as a secondary market waiting for development spillovers, but the city has far greater potential and a competitive advantage.

“In line with this, the Alor Setar City Council has introduced the New Approval for Development Initiative, which shortens the development approval process from 99 days to just 27 days.

“We welcome investments that add value to the people. The presence of Cold Storage at The Tenz Emporium reflects the transformation of Alor Setar’s urban landscape, which is set to become a key hub for the local community,” he said.

Cheah said that the opening of the fifth Cold Storage outlet was driven by strong community demand, offering fresh products and a wide range of premium global brands.

Tenz Emporium is part of The Tenz, a RM350 million mixed-use development that integrates residential, hospitality and commercial elements.

The project comprises a six-storey podium topped by three towers, featuring 349 serviced apartments under Vivre Residence, 84 serviced suites branded as Vaycay Suites, and 5,697 square metres of retail space known as Tenz Commons. It will also include a 154-room hotel operated by Ibis Styles, marking the first entry of an international hotel chain into the city.

The overall development is scheduled for completion by 2028. — Bernama