IPOH, March 14 — A teenage boy died after his motorcycle crashed while he was riding against the traffic and fleeing from police along Jalan Pasar in Kampar yesterday.

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said in the incident at about 10.08 pm, the 17-year-old victim, who was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victim and four of his friends who were riding motorcycles spotted a Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) and fled when police ordered them to stop.

“The victim fled against the flow of traffic along Jalan Pasar and hit a speed bump near the pork market, causing him to lose control before crashing into a metal staircase railing near a drain,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Nazri said investigations found that they fled because they were afraid of police action as they did not have licences and had modified their motorcycles.

He said the case has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama