CHUKAI, March 14 — Police remind firework and firecracker traders to comply with imposed conditions to avoid any unwanted incidents.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the conditions include traders having a safe place to store fireworks and firecrackers, and have a vendor licence from the local authorities.

“Permits to sell fireworks and firecrackers will be revoked if traders do not comply with the imposed conditions,” he said in a statement today, following a fire incident at a stall selling such explosive items in Kampung Gong Limau near here yesterday

Regarding the incident, Mohd Razi said his team is investigating the case to identify the cause of the fire and determine further actions that can be taken against the trader involved.

“The sales permit can be revoked if it is found that there was an element of negligence on the part of the trader that led to the incident,” he said, adding that so far the owner and two stall workers have been called to give statements to assist in the investigation.

He said the stall trader had obtained a sales permit to sell fireworks and firecrackers, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, at the said location.

“Results of the preliminary investigation found that the fire happened after the vendor went out to buy food for sahur at a nearby eatery.

“The case is being investigated under Section 285 of the Penal Code for negligence related to fire or flammable materials,” he also said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that residents of Kampung Gong Lima here had heard a loud explosion in a fire at a fireworks and firecrackers stall at 4.15 am. — Bernama