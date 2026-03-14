SHAH ALAM, March 14 — The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) is expected to reassess the country’s food stocks after May amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the supply of basic food items, including rice, chicken and vegetables, is currently sufficient at least until May, and the public has been advised not to engage in panic buying.

“We (the government) will monitor developments (in supply stocks) from time to time until May. We hope the war will end soon,” he told reporters after launching the Agro MADANI Sales Programme for the Kota Raja Zone at Padang Rakyat Jalan Kebun here today.

Mohamad said the government will continue monitoring the food supply chain to prevent cartel activity amid global geopolitical tensions that could influence market prices.

He said the close monitoring is being carried out together with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to ensure that no parties take advantage of the situation or manipulate supply prices.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the Agro Madani Sales Programme organised by the Selangor Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) in collaboration with 14 Area Farmers’ Organisations (PPK) across the state offers a wide range of agricultural produce and local agri-food products directly to consumers.

According to him, it is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the national food security agenda while helping the public cope with the rising cost of living.

“Visitors can obtain various daily necessities such as fresh chicken, eggs, meat, cooking oil, vegetables, fruits, as well as Agro-Based Industry (IAT) products at 10 to 30 per cent discounts compared with current market prices,” he said. – Bernama