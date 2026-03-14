SHAH ALAM, March 14 — Compliance with the installation of Speed Limitation Devices (SLD) among owners and operators of commercial vehicles in the country remains low, Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said.

He said as of yesterday, out of the total 513,679 commercial vehicles required to install the device, only 15 per cent or 74,552 vehicles have notified JPJ of their SLD installation.

He said the remaining 85 per cent, or 439,127 vehicles, have yet to do so, with the figure comprising 495,827 goods vehicles with a maximum weight exceeding 3,500 kilogrammes (kg) and 17,852 buses capable of carrying more than eight passengers with a maximum weight exceeding 5,000 kg.

To strengthen compliance with this requirement, JPJ has also conducted a Special SLD Enforcement Operation from Oct 1, 2025 until March 12, 2026.

“During that period, a total of 111,743 commercial vehicles were inspected, with 8,924 vehicles issued notices for investigation under Section 114 for various offences related to compliance and the functionality of the speed-limiting device,” he told a press conference on the Hari Raya Aidilfitri operations and SLD here today.

Aedy Fadly said in conjunction with the two-week Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri beginning today, enforcement personnel have been instructed to conduct inspections of SLD Verification Certificates for buses and commercial vehicles, in addition to other routine checks.

He added that all operators should comply with the requirement, as enforcement had been announced as early as 2020.

“Among the reasons for the low compliance is that some companies have applied for a postponement of installation as they do not have access to local hardware and have to source installations abroad, which requires additional time.

“There are several issues that we can address to resolve this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said this year’s Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri will focus on nine major offences identified as key contributors to road accidents.

These offences include speeding, running traffic lights, overtaking on double lines, driving in the emergency lane, failing to wear seat belts or helmets, queue jumping, using mobile phones while driving, carrying excessive loads and dangerously transporting loads.

He said 288 accident hotspots nationwide have been identified, with enforcement personnel deployed at most of these locations and regular patrols to be conducted. — Bernama