SEREMBAN, March 14 — The government has allocated RM3.4 million in subsidies for the Rahmah Sales Programme in conjunction with Aidilfitri across eight parliamentary and 36 state constituencies in Negeri Sembilan from Feb 23 to March 29.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the state government would also subsidise 18,000 kilogrammes of beef, which will be sold at a RM3 per kilogramme discount from the retail price starting Wednesday.

“To prevent traders from taking advantage of the festive season by raising prices, officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will be deployed at strategic locations with high public traffic to carry out continuous monitoring.

“Consumers are advised to spend prudently, while measures such as cancelling open house events at the federal level aim to encourage more careful spending,” he told reporters after launching the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya 2026, which runs from today until March 28.

Veerapan said the scheme covers 23 items, including large yellow onions, large red onions, red chillies, imported buffalo meat (India), local beef excluding tenderloin, imported old ginger and several other essentials.

In a separate development, he said there have been no reports of panic buying in the state following the conflict in West Asia, adding that monitoring will continue to prevent price hikes by traders. — Bernama