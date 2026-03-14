KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to visit Sabah tomorrow for a series of official and community engagements.

He will begin the visit by officiating the National Consumers’ Day 2026 Opening Ceremony at Suria Sabah in Kota Kinabalu at noon.

At 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister is expected to attend the Keadilan Mini Convention and the opening of the state-level Divisional Annual General Meeting (MATC) at Klagan Hotel Kota Kinabalu.

Later, at 4.55 pm, Anwar is scheduled to visit the Ramadan Bazaar at the University Apartment (UA) in Sepanggar and then attend the Iftar with the rakyat at the Second Central Lecture Hall Complex of Universiti Malaysia Sabah in Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama