SUNGAI BULOH, March 10 — A total of 5,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans are targeted to secure employment by 2030 through the LINDUNG Kerjaya MYFutureJobs Wira programme.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (PERHEBAT), Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to ensure the direction and career transition of veterans are carried out strategically.

He said the target was set based on about 5,000 MAF personnel who retire each year, most of whom are between 39 and 42 years old.

“These individuals are still energetic, and it would be a loss to the country if they were not given the opportunity to continue contributing to national progress and development,” he said.

Earlier, the MoU was signed by Socso group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, PERHEBAT director-general Datuk Ts Amir Md Noor and MAF JHEV director-general Maj Gen Datuk Semaon Marjuki, witnessed by Mohamed Khaled and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

To ensure a smooth second career transition, Mohamed Khaled proposed that military personnel in the retirement transition phase be placed directly in companies to receive training from the industry.

“This approach allows industries to deploy them for work within companies while they undergo training. At the same time, the industry can assess their performance and offer permanent positions if they meet the requirements,” he said in a press conference after witnessing the MoU signing at Kem Sungai Buloh here.

He said funding for the programme to upskill the veterans is also supported through the one per cent policy imposed on companies from every ministry procurement.

Meanwhile, Ramanan said the MoU is a clear and practical operational framework to ensure every veteran has access to employment opportunities and social protection in a structured, focused and impactful manner.

Based on official statistics from 2020 to 2025, a total of 5,530 veterans have been successfully placed in various sectors, with 573 starting new careers last year, mainly in the manufacturing sector.

The positive momentum has continued, with 121 veterans securing jobs with salaries ranging between RM2,500 and RM5,000, particularly in the aerospace and transportation sectors as of January this year. — Bernama