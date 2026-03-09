KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Malaysia’s growth outlook for 2026 is expected to remain between 4.0 per cent and 4.5 per cent amidst a challenging global economic environment, said Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

He said that the country’s economic growth will be supported by strong domestic consumption, continued investment in infrastructure and industrial projects, the expansion of the digital economy, and the recovery of tourism in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026.

“Economic resilience becomes critical as we navigate these complex global headwinds to ensure our long-term stability.

“We meet at a critical juncture, as global geopolitical tensions persist and volatility in the Middle East continues to impact energy markets, our discussions today on financial stability and resilience have never been more timely,” he said.

He made these remarks in his special address at the 2nd Asean Banking and Finance Summit today, themed “The Role of the Financial Sector in Driving Malaysia’s Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Growth.”

Amidst the escalating US-Iran conflict, economists debated Malaysia’s growth outlook, with some cautioning that the rising oil prices may weigh on the economy, while investment banks stressed potential gains from higher energy revenue and domestic demand, according to earlier reports. — Bernama