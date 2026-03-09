KUCHING, March 9 — A housewife in her early 40s from Bau lost RM3,215 after she fell victim to an e-commerce scam she came across on TikTok.

Bau police chief Supt Mohd Haide A Rahman said on March 3, the victim was drawn to a gold advertisement on TikTok titled “Pajak Gadai Lelong Emas 916”.

Enticed by the low price offered, he said the victim liaised with the TikTok account holder named “Nurul Hana” and paid RM260 for two gold bracelets and one gold chain.

“She was then asked to pay RM750 to carry out a name change from the previous owner.

“This was followed by a third transaction of RM2,205 as payment for taxes,” Mohd Haide told The Borneo Post.

He said the victim finally realised she had been duped after she was asked to make additional payments.

This led her to file a police report.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of between one year and 10 years, and with caning and a possible fine. — The Borneo Post