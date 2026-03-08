KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Malaysian Hindu Sangam (MHS) is working closely with religious organisations and authorities to address issues involving Hindu temples and shrines, including cases that require relocation, its president T. Ganesan said.

He said the organisation is collaborating with about 35 religious bodies to collectively look into matters concerning Hindu places of worship and ensure that solutions are found in accordance with religious practices and proper procedures.

“We are not acting alone. About 35 religious organisations are working together to look into issues involving our temples and to ensure these matters are handled appropriately,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Paarvai programme at Wisma Bernama here on Friday.

Ganesan said MHS has also engaged with the relevant authorities and temple management to resolve specific cases, including those involving temples in Kuala Kubu Bharu.

“Recently, there were cases involving two temples in the Hulu Selangor district. We held discussions with the relevant authorities and temple administrators to find suitable solutions,” he said.

He explained that in situations involving smaller shrines or temples, the approach may include consolidating or relocating them through proper consultation with authorities and temple management.

“When we refer to small temples or shrines, they may sometimes need to be consolidated or relocated. This is done through discussions with the relevant authorities and with the consent of the temple management,” he said.

Ganesan said the Malaysian Hindu Sangam has also formed a team of lawyers to study legal avenues and provide guidance on resolving temple-related issues.

“We have set up a team of lawyers to examine how these matters can be addressed through legal channels as well as through community-based solutions,” he said.

He added that the organisation ensures religious procedures are strictly followed, particularly when relocating idols or statues from affected temples.

“According to our religious practices, proper rituals must be performed by priests before any relocation of idols is carried out,” he said.

The remarks come as the government continues strengthening governance of non-Islamic houses of worship (RIBI) through inter-agency coordination, adherence to guidelines and dialogue-based approaches, according to a joint statement by National Unity Deputy Minister R. Yuneswaran and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Roslin. — Bernama