JERTIH, March 8 — Police have confirmed that a teenage boy who was reported missing while on his way to Cameron Highlands was last seen stopping at a petrol station in Beting Lintang here early Friday morning.

Besut district police chief Supt Rozaime Ab Rahim said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the fuel station showed the missing individual to be Ahmad Azreeq Zafreen Ahmad Azhar, 19.

“The CCTV footage confirmed that the victim stopped at the petrol station before he could no longer be traced,” he said when contacted here today.

Rozaime said police are actively working to locate the teenager and have opened a missing person investigation after receiving a report from the victim’s family on Friday evening.

He also urged members of the public with any information about the teenager’s whereabouts to contact the Besut District Police Headquarters or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Ahmad Azhar Mohd Yusof, 59, said his son went missing while their family of seven from Kampung Batin, Seberang Takir, was travelling to Cameron Highlands on Thursday.

According to Ahmad Azhar, his son was riding a Yamaha R15 motorcycle during the trip, while the rest of the family travelled in a car.

“The last time we saw Ahmad Azreeq Zafreen was when we stopped at a fuel station in Kampung Saujana, Setiu. After that, I continued the journey ahead with the rest of the family.

“At about 12.30am, we stopped for food at Kampung Anak Ikan in Besut and contacted him, asking him to stop at the same eatery. However, we have been unable to reach him since then,” he said.

Ahmad Azhar said he prayed that his son would be found safe and hoped that members of the public with relevant information would come forward to assist the authorities. — Bernama