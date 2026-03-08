Nancy chats with Awang Al Muayyad Awang Mulanna – a 10-year-old pupil of Perkata Special School at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee in Kuching – during a photo-call, as other guests and officials look on. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

PM set to unveil new women’s initiative this International Women’s Day

Nancy Shukri hints at special programme to ease women’s lives, open opportunities

KUCHING, March 8 — The federal government is expected to unveil a major initiative for women during the International Women’s Day 2026 celebration at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur this March 10.

In this regard, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri hinted at ‘something that had been prepared especially to help women, to make things easier and to provide opportunities for them to gain knowledge and receive assistance’.

“I cannot say much. It is up to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) whether he wishes to announce it, but something has been prepared, Insha Allah (God-willing),” she told reporters when met after officiating at the ‘Program Shopping Raya Pekema Sarawak Bersama Anak-Anak Asnaf dan Anak Yatim’ at a shopping mall here on Sunday.

The Santubong MP was responding to questions about if there would be any significant announcement to be made at the upcoming event.

On preparations for this year’s ‘International Women’s Day’, themed ‘Memartabat Wanita, Memperkukuh Negara’ (Uplifting Women, Strengthening The Nation), Nancy said the event, to be launched by Anwar, would highlight women icons, as well as non-government organisations (NGOs) and companies that prioritised collaboration with and greater attention to women.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s programme involved 100 children selected by the Welfare Department (JKM) – each of whom received AEON shopping voucher worth RM240 that allowed them to select their own Hari Raya essentials.

Nancy remarked: “This shopping programme is meaningful to these underprivileged children, bringing joy to them as they prepare to welcome the blessed month of Syawal.

“This initiative helps ease the burden of their guardians, so that the children would remain focused on their studies and future aspirations.”

The federal minister also expressed appreciation to the Association of Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders of Malaysia (Pekema) Sarawak, the volunteers, and all parties involved in making the programme a success.

Also present was Pekema Sarawak president Dato Ismail Abang Saufi. — The Borneo Post