KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will launch the Capital Market Masterplan (CMP) 2026–2030 today.

The fourth iteration, CMP4, was developed by the Securities Commission (SC) to guide Malaysia’s capital market over the next five years.

The first masterplan (2001–2010) laid the foundation for a modern capital market in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis. CMP2 (2011–2020) restored confidence following the global financial crisis, while CMP3 (2021–2025) addressed challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In October 2025, the Ministry of Finance said CMP4 would introduce transformative initiatives to position Malaysia’s capital market as a stronger driver of growth, resilience, and inclusivity.

As of September 2025, Malaysia’s capital market stood at RM4.2 trillion, with Islamic instruments accounting for around 62 per cent. The market reached an all-time high of RM4.2 trillion in 2024, up from RM3.8 trillion in 2023, driven by growth in stock market capitalisation and outstanding bonds and sukuk.

Fund-raising activities also rose sharply in 2024, reaching RM138.9 billion, up from RM127.7 billion in 2023. This included a record 55 initial public offerings, which raised a total of RM7.42 billion. — Bernama