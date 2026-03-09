MIRI, March 9 — The Sarawak government has allocated RM565 million to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) since 2017, with RM70.9 million of the funds going to Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) churches across the state, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said the allocation for BEM had funded 639 church projects throughout Sarawak.

“Our state government acknowledges and recognises the important role that churches play in nation building because the church teaches and champions values which promote healthy, peaceful, progressive, and harmonious communities,” he said when launching the book Uncharted Waters: Memoirs of C Hudson Southwell here on Sunday.

Gerawat pointed out the aid from Unifor for BEM churches across Sarawak does not include direct grants.

He said these include RM10 million each for BEM Belaga, BEM Sungai Asap, and the BEM Centre in Batu Kawa, Kuching.

“We sincerely hope that our BEM churches will continue to work closely with the state government in building a strong, united, and progressive Sarawak,” he said.

On the book, Gerawat said Southwell, who was born in 1900 and died in 1996, was a devoted missionary whose lifelong work in Borneo helped shape the development of Christian missions, particularly among the Orang Ulu communities in Baram.

He said Southwell passed away in his homeland of Australia at the age of 96, leaving behind a lasting legacy through his writings and the church he helped establish.

“If Southwell were alive today, he would be amazed to see how the seeds he planted many years ago have grown and multiplied far beyond his imagination,” he said.

Gerawat also quoted figures from BEM Sarawak president Rev Bina Agong, who said there are currently 713 registered BEM churches and over 110,000 members in Sarawak.

“In Sabah, there are 716 BEM churches and 79 in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

He thanked book publisher and editor Rod Blair for recognising the importance of documenting Southwell’s life and ministry.

Among those present at the book launch were BEM Sarawak secretary-general Stanley Sigar and BEM Miri chairman Pastor Loter Sakai. — The Borneo Post