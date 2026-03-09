KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A 42-year-old man has been remanded until March 10 over an armed robbery at a petrol station in Kerdau last Saturday, in an incident that also helped solve two other robberies at convenience stores in Temerloh.

Temerloh district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasyim Bahrun, said the robbery occurred at 7.30pm on March 7 at a petrol station in Kampung Desa Murni, Kerdau, when the counter attendant was threatened by a man wielding a machete, according to a Harian Metro report today.

“The suspect ordered the victim to put all cash from the counter drawer into his backpack before fleeing in a Proton Persona without a registration number,” he said.

The victim estimated losses at around RM2,000.

Acting on information, police arrested the man at 4.15am yesterday and seized a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle, a Proton Persona, clothing, weapons, helmets, face masks, and cash believed to be proceeds from the robbery.

Further investigations revealed the suspect was also linked to two other robberies at 24-hour convenience stores in Temerloh, involving losses of around RM245 in total.

Checks showed he had no prior criminal record but tested positive for methamphetamine.