KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Police are hunting for two men who fled after speeding and ramming into several vehicles while attempting to evade a police inspection on Jalan Nicholas here yesterday.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the incident occurred at 10.30am when a crime prevention patrol team spotted a Honda Civic being driven in a suspicious manner.

He said that upon approaching the vehicle for inspection, the driver suddenly accelerated towards the Jalan Cheras traffic light intersection near Sunway Velocity Mall.

“Both men got out of the car and fled on foot after the driver hit several civilian vehicles waiting at the traffic light.

“Further inspection of the vehicle abandoned by the suspects, however, did not uncover any prohibited items,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohamad Lazim said the police had yet to identify the two suspects and that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 186 for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duties.

He said that the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department was also conducting an investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Mohamad Lazim also urged members of the public who have information about the incident or the suspects’ whereabouts to go to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

A 10-second video went viral earlier, showing a car speeding recklessly and crashing into several vehicles while being chased by motorcyclists believed to be security personnel. — Bernama