IPOH, Feb 28 — Repayments to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) are vital to ensure continued education financing for future students.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim, said the government allocates RM3 billion annually to support 600,000 existing and new students.

She said the #PTPTNBolehBincang and #PTPTNSediaBantu initiatives were introduced to help borrowers repay their loans based on their financial capacity.

“PTPTN hopes borrowers will come forward to discuss their repayments and avoid enforcement action,” she said at the PTPTN Imarah Ramadan Programme (IMRAN) @ Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) 2026 near here yesterday.

Norliza said PTPTN remains committed to promoting a savings culture, especially among parents, through the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) as early preparation for their children’s higher education.

She said the aim is to shift the mindset from relying solely on loans to practising consistent savings to reduce debt after graduation.

“Under Simpan SSPN Prime, depositors enjoy benefits such as income tax relief of up to RM8,000 a year, free takaful coverage, matching grants, competitive dividends, as well as government-guaranteed and syariah-compliant savings.

“Families earning up to RM4,000 a month are eligible for a matching grant of up to RM10,000,” she added.

Under Budget 2025, the government expanded the matching grant eligibility to families earning between RM4,000 and RM6,000 for two years under the Ihsan Matching Grant Initiative (GAPAI), offering up to RM5,000 per family.

Politeknik Ungku Omar is the second venue for the IMRAN 2026 programme, a signature event under PTPTN’s corporate social responsibility efforts since 2021. — Bernama