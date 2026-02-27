SINGAPORE, Feb 27 — Singapore aims to grant citizenship to 25,000 to 30,000 people annually over the next five years to support its population amid declining birth rates, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong told Parliament on February 26.

The move follows around 25,000 new citizenships issued in 2025, and the final yearly intake will be adjusted based on demographic trends, including the total fertility rate (TFR), as well as the number and suitability of applicants, reported Mothership.

The government will also consider the country’s capacity to absorb new residents without straining infrastructure or social cohesion.

Gan highlighted that Singapore’s TFR dropped to 0.87 in 2025 from 0.97 the previous year, meaning a shrinking citizen population could emerge by the early 2040s if no policy interventions are made.

While supporting Singaporeans in forming families remains the top priority, controlled immigration will be needed to supplement the low birth rate.

He added that the government will continue to manage immigration carefully, maintaining ethnic balance, ensuring integration, and avoiding intake rates beyond the country’s capacity.

The country also expects to welcome roughly 40,000 permanent residents (PRs) annually over the next five years, slightly up from 35,000 in 2025.

PRs remain a key pathway to citizenship, helping Singapore sustain a stable and potentially modestly growing population.

The policy will be reassessed in 2030, depending on shifts in fertility rates and other demographic trends.