KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The government has provided no new updates regarding the investigation into the 2009 death of political aide Teoh Beng Hock, maintaining that the case remains classified as “No Further Action” (NFA) by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

This was revealed by the Home Affairs Ministry during the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday, when responding to an oral question from Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who had asked for the latest progress on police investigations into Teoh’s death at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters, as well as the abductions of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat.

Rather than offering new developments on Teoh’s case, the ministry rehased previously known details, reiterating that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had submitted completed investigation papers to the AGC on May 14, 2025, following a November 2024 court directive.

After reviewing the facts, the Attorney General decided to classify the case as NFA, effectively closing the door on further prosecution.

Addressing the issue of financial redress for Teoh’s family, the government pointed to a settlement made over a decade ago.

The ministry noted that a total of RM660,000 in compensation had already been paid out on May 12, 2015, comprising RM600,000 for negligence and an additional RM60,000 for legal costs, signalling that no further avenues are currently being pursued by the state.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s update on the enforced disappearances of Koh and Amri confirmed a legal stalemate that has halted both financial compensation and further police probes.

Recent landmark High Court rulings had found the government and police liable for the disappearances, awarding staggering compensation to the victims’ families.

The court awarded approximately RM37 million in damages in the case of Raymond Koh, while Amri Che Mat’s family was awarded RM3.26 million on similar grounds.

Crucially, the courts had also ordered the establishment of a new investigation team tasked with reporting its progress to the Attorney General every two months.

However, the Home Ministry confirmed yesterday that the AGC has formally filed an appeal against both High Court decisions.

Because of this pending appeal, the ministry stated that any further action, including the court-mandated reinvestigation efforts and the disbursement of the multi-million ringgit compensation, is strictly on hold subject to the final outcome at the appellate level.

Addressing Lim’s inquiry into what measures the government is taking to prevent future misconduct and abuse of power, the ministry pointed to existing institutional frameworks rather than announcing new policies.

To restore public confidence and monitor police integrity, the ministry highlighted the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC), which functions as an independent, external oversight body.

Internally, the police force relies on the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS). According to the ministry, JIPS is actively responsible for enforcing disciplinary measures, auditing field Standard Operating Procedures, and investigating public complaints against officers to ensure operational accountability.