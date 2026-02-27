KUANTAN, Feb 27 — Pahang PKR expressed profound grief and extended its condolences to the family of five who perished in a house fire in Kampung Pamah Kulat, Raub, yesterday.

State leadership council (MPN) chairman Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi said the party, through its Raub branch, would immediately provide initial assistance to ease the burden of the victims’ next of kin.

“Our main focus is to ensure that the welfare and continuity of education of the two children of the victims, who are still studying, continue to be safeguarded during this difficult time,” he said.

The prime minister’s political secretary said the tragedy was a tremendous loss, not only for the people of Raub but for the entire state of Pahang.

“I pray that the two surviving children of the victims, who are currently studying at Gambang Matriculation College and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dong, will be granted utmost fortitude, patience, and strength of faith.

“The sudden loss of an entire beloved family is an immense trauma to bear. Let us all pray together that their affairs may be eased,” he said.

The fire, which occurred early yesterday morning, claimed the lives of Mohd Alawi Muhammad, 56, and Zaleha Adam @ Ibrahim, 44, as well as their three daughters Ruby Adira Batrisya, 17, Ruby Adlina Banin, 14, and Ruby Azyan Barizah, 10.

The couple’s other two children, Ruby Adalia Balqis, 19, a matriculation student in Gambang, Kuantan, and Ahmad Balia Murqam, 15, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dong, were not at home at the time as they were staying in their respective school dormitories.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Datuk Mohd Razam Taja Rahim, said the fire had destroyed the house, while three cars and three motorcycles were also damaged. — Bernama