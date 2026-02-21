SIBU, Feb 21 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has called on the Chinese community in Sibu to strengthen unity and work together to promote local tourism potential in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Tiong, who is also the Bintulu MP and Dudong state assemblyman, said that close collaboration among the community, businesses, government, and visitors is essential to develop Sibu into a vibrant and attractive town.

“Through strong cooperation among all parties, we can stimulate the local economy and ensure that tourism benefits are enjoyed by the local community,” he said.

He said this when officiating at the 2026 Chinese New Year Open House organised by the United Chinese Associations (UCA) Sibu Division here last night.

At the event, Tiong also announced an allocation of RM100,000 to UCA to support its efforts in strengthening community unity and implementing development programmes throughout the year.

He said Chinese community organisations play an important role in fostering unity, advancing Chinese education, preserving cultural heritage, nurturing young talents and strengthening welfare initiatives.

According to him, in an era of rapid technological advancement, associations should optimise existing resources, pool collective expertise and enhance cooperation, including through active participation of youth and women’s wings to ensure leadership continuity for future generations.

Tiong also stressed the importance of maintaining social harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial society and avoiding issues that could undermine unity.

“Only through unity and cooperation among all communities can we safeguard the nation’s political, economic and social stability,” he said.

He also urged the public to act as tourism ambassadors by promoting the unique attractions of Sarawak, particularly Sibu, while extending warm, professional hospitality to visitors.

He said a friendly, responsible and trustworthy approach in every interaction would help enhance the destination’s image and position Sibu as a preferred tourist destination. — Bernama