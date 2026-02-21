SHAH ALAM, Feb 21 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, yesterday received RM11.47 million in business zakat contributions from six corporate entities at the Selangor Sultan’s breaking of fast event with the people and Hari Raya Aidilfitri contribution presentation ceremony for 1447H.

Also gracing the event held at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah, who arrived at 6.15pm.

At the ceremony, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad led the list of zakat contributors with RM3.46 million, followed by Rafulin Sdn Bhd (RM2.45 million), Kumpulan Worldwide Holdings Berhad (RM2 million) and Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (RM1.26 million).

Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) contributed RM1.21 million, while Central Spectrum (M) Sdn Bhd contributed RM1.09 million.

Sultan Sharafuddin also received corporate waqf contributions via mock cheques, including RM419,000 from Klinik Mata Wakaf Selangor to Management and Science University (MSU), followed by Public Islamic Bank Berhad and Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), amounting to RM1 million and RM50,000, respectively.

Earlier at the event, Sultan Sharafuddin also presented Hari Raya Aidilfitri contributions to 501 asnaf comprising the hardcore poor (200), poor (241) and Muslim converts (60), involving a total allocation of RM250,500, before performing congregational Maghrib prayers.

His Royal Highness later broke fast and performed the Isyak and tarawih prayers with thousands of congregants, joined by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Fadzil Ahmad Tajuddin and Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin.

Also present were State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, Selangor Mufti Datuk Opir Anhar and Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad. — Bernama