KUCHING, Feb 21 — The search for a teenager feared drowned after falling into a river at Kampung Kolong Sungai Tengah in Petra Jaya here entered its second day today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said eight personnel were deployed to the scene at around 7am.

Also involved in the search operations are the police and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

“A briefing involving the agencies was conducted at 8.30am before the search resumed about 15 minutes later, focusing on areas along the riverbank,” Bomba said.

On Friday, the victim, identified as 16-year-old Fahril Zaquan Hasbullah, was playing with a friend at the riverbank when he accidentally fell into the river and was swept away by strong currents. — The Borneo Post