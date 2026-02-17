KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — Thousands of visitors of various races thronged the state-level 2026 Chinese New Year Open House at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today, reflecting the state’s enduring spirit of unity and harmony.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman and his wife, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin, arrived at 11am and were received by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife, Datin Seri Juliah Salag.

Also present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun and Datuk Ewon Benedick, as well as Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin, who chaired the organising committee.

Throughout the event, Musa, Hajiji and members of the state Cabinet mingled with guests, exchanging festive greetings in a warm and lively atmosphere.

Jafry said the celebration, held from 10am to 2pm, featured a wide array of festive dishes and vibrant cultural performances.

“The organisation of this event is part of the state government’s continuous efforts to foster unity, tolerance and harmony among the people through the joint celebration of cultural and religious festivals.

“It also reflects our aspiration to build a united and prosperous Sabah community, while showcasing the uniqueness and richness of the state’s diverse cultural heritage,” he said in a statement. — Bernama