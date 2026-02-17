KUCHING, Feb 17 — A 30-year-old man, identified as Mohd Faizal Abdilah, was reportedly attacked by a crocodile while fishing under the Sungai Buloh Bridge in Sadong Jaya, Samarahan Division, Sarawak, today.

According to a spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, the incident occurred around 12.30pm when Mohd Faizal was casting a net in the river with a friend, Harian Metro reported.

Witnesses said the man waded into the water up to his waist before the crocodile suddenly grabbed him.

His friend immediately sought help from nearby members of the public and contacted authorities.

An emergency call was received at 12.40pm, prompting a rescue team from the Asajaya Fire and Rescue Station to be dispatched to the scene, located about 18km from the station.

Rescuers arrived at 1pm and began a search-and-rescue operation, taking river currents and safety considerations into account.

By 2pm, Mohd Faizal had not been found, and efforts to locate him were ongoing.