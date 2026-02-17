KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit almost all states in Peninsular Malaysia and several areas in Sarawak until 5pm today.

According to a statement issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) at noon today, the bad weather is forecast throughout Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Also affected are the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

On the East Coast, the warning involves the Gua Musang area in Kelantan, while in Terengganu it covers the Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman districts.

In Sarawak, the areas expected to experience similar weather conditions are Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit).

Meanwhile, the Mukah division (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu) and Kapit (Song) are also forecast to experience similar weather conditions. — Bernama