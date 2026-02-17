KUCHING, Feb 17 — Police have arrested five men, aged between 24 and 83, for allegedly participating in cockfighting at an open area in Sungai Apong here on Sunday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspects were apprehended during a raid at 4.14pm.

“Several individuals managed to escape to a nearby forest during the raid. However police managed to arrest five men to assist in the investigation.

“Several items believed to be used for the activity were also seized,” he said in a statement.

All five suspects tested negative for drugs, and the case is being investigated under Section 73(1)(G) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999. — The Borneo Post