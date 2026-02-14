ALOR SETAR, Feb 14 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants Kedah to serve as the best stronghold model for the party in other states.

Anwar, who is also the Prime Minister, said he sees potential for Kedah to be recaptured based on the party’s current capabilities, which he described as being at their strongest level.

“Kedah has shown good capability and potential. State and parliamentary seats that we once captured must be defended as this state once emerged as PKR’s earliest stronghold.

“The party must be solid. I want to start with Kedah. All State Leadership Council (MPN) meetings after this must be attended not because the president is present… This must be continued attendance at MPNs,” he said when speaking at the Kedah PKR here yesterday.

He said he places trust in the party leadership at the division and branch levels, which form the foundation of PKR’s strength, and wants all members to work well as a team.

“I place my trust in every division chief elected by members. I respect them and I also hope they respect me; there should be no problems,” he said.

Anwar said all members must respect the leadership line-up that has been chosen and engage with the women, youth and veterans wings at all levels.

“Respect whoever is chosen, work as one team. I believe with the turmoil in other parties, as well as our record in governing the country in terms of governance and current economic progress, Keadilan (PKR) will rise as a formidable new force,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said all new members are encouraged to join party programmes and training to enhance their credibility.

“New members must be accepted and follow party programmes, while existing members will be guided to strengthen the organisation. The party’s success does not depend on members alone but on cooperation at the leadership level because what matters is that our party wins,” he said.

Kedah is currently administered by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government under Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor. — Bernama