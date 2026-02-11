SHAH ALAM, Feb 11 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department recorded four forest fires across the state in the last 24 hours.

Fires broke out at Jalan Batang Kali–Genting Highlands, Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve in Tanjung Sepat, Jalan Mawar 4A in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, and Jalan As Salam in Taman Saffron, Bukit Sentosa, Harian Metro reported today.

At Jalan Batang Kali–Genting Highlands, a two-hectare fire on a 70 per cent hillside was tackled by five personnel from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire Station, with operations completed at 10.36 pm yesterday, according to Selangor Fire and Rescue Operations deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar.

In Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve, Banting, a 12-hectare fire with 12 separate spots, including three major ones, was being controlled using fire breaks and four excavators, with eight fire personnel and nine Special Tactical Operations and Rescue Malaysia rescue teams on site.

Fires at Jalan Mawar 4A, Sepang (17 hectares), and Jalan As Salam, Bukit Sentosa (three hectares), were successfully extinguished with teams from Dengkil, Cyberjaya, KLIA, Bukit Sentosa, and Rawang fire stations.