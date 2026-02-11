KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested six officers and a former enforcement officer of a Selangor local authority (PBT) for allegedly accepting bribes in return for expediting business licence applications and renewals.

According to a source, all seven male suspects, in their 30s to 50s, were detained between 10 am and noon yesterday in the Klang Valley.

They are also suspected of receiving bribes from business owners to protect certain companies from legal action.

“Preliminary investigations found that the seven suspects are believed to have conspired to commit the offences between 2019 and 2023.

“All the suspects are believed to have received monthly bribes ranging from RM500 to RM15,000 through bank transfers into their respective personal accounts from two company owners,” the source said.

A four-day remand order until February 14 was issued against all the suspects by Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis after an application was made by the MACC at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Selangor MACC director Mohd Azwan Ramli, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama