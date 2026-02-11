KULAI, February 11 — Police are ruling out foul play in the deaths of a pregnant woman and a man in a house fire in Taman Damai Jaya, Skudai near Johor Bahru yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said initial investigations revealed no criminal element in their deaths.

“Investigators have also not found any leads that point to criminal intent as the victims’ cause of death was severe burns to 45 per cent of their bodies based on the autopsy report.

“However, the investigation is still ongoing and police are waiting for the full report from the Fire and Rescue Department,” he told reporters during a visit to the Senai police station today.

Yesterday’s pre-dawn blaze destroyed the two-storey terrace house at Jalan Tenang 14 in Taman Damai Jaya.

The two victims found within have been identified as Wan Nurkhairani Wan Norzaini, 21, who was three months pregnant, and Mohd Shahrizal Yap, 22.

Ab Rahaman said the Fire and Rescue Department is leading the probe into the cause of the fire, assisted by its forensic and K-9 units, as well as police forensic specialists.

Police have recorded statements from more than five witnesses.

“The witnesses called up include the homeowner, the husband of one of the victims and several neighbours who were near the location of the fire,” Ab Rahaman said.

He added that the case has been classified as a Sudden Death Report, which covers any unexpected, unnatural, or suspicious demise to determine the cause through a post-mortem examination.