SINGAPORE, Feb 11 — A Scoot budget airline flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore scheduled for February 9 was cancelled due to a technical fault.

The airline detected the technical fault on flight TR497, bound for Singapore Changi Airport from Kuala Lumpur International Airport before its scheduled departure at 10pm, the Straits Times reported.

The airline told the daily that engineers required more time to resolve the issue, resulting in the flight’s cancellation, and assured that affected passengers were provided with accommodation, refreshments and ground transport.

“Affected passengers were placed on alternative flights, where available. Those who chose not to continue their journey were offered a full refund,” the airline said.

According to data from the flight tracking website FlightAware, the aircraft in use was believed to be a Boeing 787-8, the report said. — Bernama