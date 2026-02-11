BINTANGOR, Feb 11 — A 24-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding skidded and crashed at KM476.3 of the Pan Borneo Highway in Meradong.

Meradong police chief DSP Tansli Mering said the accident occurred around 5am, while the victim was travelling from Sarikei towards Bintangor.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the rider is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle before veering onto the left road shoulder and crashing into a road barrier,” he said in a statement.

Tansli said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Members of the public with information on the incident can contact investigating traffic officer Insp Mohd Zainal Abdul Ghafar on 084-693222 or head to the nearest police station.

Tansli reminded road users to exercise caution while driving and to ensure they possess a valid driving licence.

“Always comply with traffic laws and regulations for the safety of all road users,” he stressed. — The Borneo Post