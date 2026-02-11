KUANTAN, Feb 11 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has recorded 91.7 per cent construction progress as of January, with the focus now shifting to operational preparations, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the arrival of Malaysia’s first electric multiple unit (EMU) trains and electric locomotives (E-Loco) marks a significant phase for the RM50.27 billion national infrastructure project.

“With the receipt of the EMU and E-Loco, we will enter an important phase, which is train testing and commissioning. This aligns with the overall project schedule, and we expect that the planned timeline — for the ECRL to commence operations in January next year — can be achieved.

“Of course, the remaining months will be fully utilised for all testing and related activities. I hope the entire project will proceed smoothly,” he said at a press conference here today.

He was speaking after officiating at the special launch ceremony for the arrival of the Golden EMU & E-Loco Trains of the ECRL project and the handover of appointment letters for the mobile network infrastructure provider along the ECRL alignment at KotaSAS Station.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government and Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim.

The 665-kilometre ECRL project has allocated 11 six-car EMU train sets for passenger services and 12 E-Loco for cargo purposes. So far, two EMU train sets and two E-Loco have arrived in Malaysia at the end of 2025 and were officially launched today.

Each EMU train set can operate at speeds of up to 160 km/h and accommodate up to 425 passengers in an all-economy class configuration.

The trains, whose designs are inspired by Malaysian art and culture, are equipped with facilities such as toilets, luggage racks, food and beverage counters, prayer rooms with ablution areas, and facilities for passengers with disabilities to ensure comfort for all.

Loke added that the remaining trains are scheduled to arrive in stages over the coming months and will undergo testing before entering service.

He also said the initiative to provide mobile network infrastructure along the ECRL route is important to ensure passenger convenience.

He expressed hope that areas not yet covered by internet service for Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) would be completed so that connectivity can be enjoyed throughout the journey.

In his speech at the launch, Loke said the federal government aspires to better integrate the East Coast and West Coast through the ECRL, which is expected to improve mobility for the people, reduce travel time, and bridge development gaps between regions.

“East Coast residents in the Klang Valley will only have to wait one more Syawal to return home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2027 using the ECRL,” he said.

At the event, VIP guests and media representatives also had the opportunity to experience a round trip on the ECRL from KotaSAS Station to Kuantan Port City to experience the modern train journey firsthand. — Bernama