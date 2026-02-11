KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The government has stressed that the main focus in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) has now shifted from simply setting growth targets to implementing more effective mechanisms.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said this is to ensure that implementation of economic policies does not become “counter-productive” or detrimental to the long-term well-being of the people.

“That is why we are focusing on the 13MP implementation so that government policies will fill the gaps, and achieve the aim of ‘raising the floor’ as best as possible,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) about the government’s efforts to “raise the floor” or increase the people’s income, whether workers or traders, to enhance their purchasing power.

Meanwhile, responding to a question from Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) regarding the government’s commitment to developing the people’s economy and the East Coast, Akmal Nasrullah said the government would ensure that infrastructure development is more balanced between the East Coast and the West Coast by bolstering logistics, people’s mobility, and access to utilities.

He said the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects, such as the East Coast Rail Link, would be a catalyst for transit-oriented development along the rail line, thereby improving logistics connectivity and driving industrial growth in the East Coast region.

“Priority is also set on strengthening the food supply chain, including via the operation of the Tok Bali Integrated Fisheries Park, the Rompin Integrated Pineapple Plantation Development, and the Jemaluang Dairy Valley in Mersing.

“Meanwhile, new tourism attractions are being developed through projects such as the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge, Cherating Turtle Sanctuary, and Geting Beach,” he said. — Bernama