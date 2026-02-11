KUCHING, Feb 11 — The Sarawak State-Level Chinese New Year (CNY) Celebration 2026 that will be held this February 17 reflects the spirit of inclusivity and harmony that has long been the foundation of the state’s strength and stability, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In a statement today, he welcomed the public to attend the annual celebration, which serves as an important platform to foster unity, mutual respect and understanding among the diverse communities in Sarawak.

“Everyone is warmly invited to attend the celebration, to interact and strengthen ties across communities while enjoying the festive hospitality prepared for the occasion.

“The open celebration embodies the values of sharing, togetherness, and mutual appreciation that define Sarawak’s unique social fabric,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is the minister in charge of this year’s state-level CNY celebration, said the event will be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from 10 am to 2 pm, with Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar expected to grace the celebration.

Distinguished guests representing the diverse communities of Sarawak will also present, symbolising the unity of leadership and the collective commitment towards preserving peace and harmony in the state’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, he said.

“The organisation of this state-level celebration underscores the Sarawak government’s continued commitment to strengthening social cohesion, enhancing inter-ethnic harmony and ensuring sustained stability.

“These elements remain critical pillars in driving Sarawak’s development agenda and long-term prosperity,” he added. — Bernama