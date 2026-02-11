PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — Any issues related to the construction of houses of worship must be resolved through dialogue and negotiations involving all stakeholders, the National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said.

The ministry, he said, provides ample room for constructive discussions and negotiations aimed at achieving solutions that are fair, harmonious and legally grounded.

“As such, the ministry supports the proposal put forward by senior lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla for the establishment of a national-level committee to comprehensively address the issue of illegal places of worship nationwide.

“The committee’s membership should include experts in religious affairs, local government, land and legal matters to ensure fair and law-based solutions,” he said in a statement today.

He said the ministry also welcomed the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who stressed that any issues concerning the construction of houses of worship must comply with the law and should not be politicised.

Aaron said His Majesty’s decree highlighted that Malaysia is founded on harmony, with its resilience anchored in mutual respect, tolerance and the observance of the rule of law.

He said the government had also emphasised that issues involving the construction of places of worship must be addressed strictly in accordance with existing legal provisions, including the Local Government Act 1976 and the Town and Country Planning Act 1976, through PLANMalaysia.

“His Majesty’s decree serves as an important guide for all parties to respect the law at all times and to resolve any issues through legitimate channels. Malaysia is a multi-religious and multicultural country, and the responsibility to preserve unity, peace and harmony lies with every citizen regardless of background,” he said.

In a Facebook post today, Sultan Ibrahim decreed that issues related to temple construction must be addressed through the same legal rules and channels applied to the building of mosques, churches and shrines.

His Majesty said that whenever issues arise concerning the construction of temples or other places of worship, all parties must understand and respect national laws and resolve differences through lawful channels to preserve harmony, tolerance and goodwill. — Bernama