KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2026 was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, when tabling the Bill, said the second reading would take place during the current sitting.

The Bill seeks to amend the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127) by introducing a new subsection (3) under Section 1 to empower the Minister to suspend the operation of the whole or any provision of Act 127 in different parts of Malaysia.

The proposed amendments do not involve any additional government expenditure. — Bernama